Neville Preview

Another date with warren easton...both squads will hook up for the third straight time in the postseason... the tigers have wound up on the longer end of the stick...in 2014, mickey mccarty's crew edged the eagles by a point in the 4a title game, while in 2015 they did it once again, to advance to the dome... punching their ticket to new orleans maybe a little harder this time around, as they face a team who've scored over 40 points in 8 of their 15 games this season...while they hold their opponents to an average of 30 (mickey mccarty): "i think we're both similar to what we've been.

They're very skilled offensively.

Can really hurt you down the field.

A lot of speed.

Defensivley they're hard nosed kids they play the game well.

It's a good matchup as it should be in the semifinals.

We played a great game last week.

Great effort.

Great execution of our plan.

Again that one's over with.

You have to reboot it again this week.

And that's what the goal is."

The tigers and eagles kick off from bill ruple stadium tomorrow night