No longer a surprise to see Mineola deep in the playoffs

The state quarterfinal round of the high school football playoffs takes center stage tomorrow...and the mineola yellow jackets will be looking to reach the state semifinals for third consecutive year ...but pottsboro who knocked off white oak in round two will be no easy pickings... here's garrett sanders with a preview.

"kids have dedicated themselves to this cause, and they put a lot of time and effort into where we're at right now."

The mineola yellow jackets are in the quarter-finals of the high school football playoffs, far from uncharted territory, for this program.

"we expect this because we work hard in the off-season and our coaches put us in position to do this so, we'd be disappointed is we didn't make it this far."

But this friday night in royse city, they will face the pottsboro cardinals, who, like the yellow jackets, are 11-2 on the year.

"they're a really good football team, they got a really good quarterback, a fast receiver, a really fast receiver and they have a very tall other receiver but you just got to do your job you go tot get to that quarterback that way he don;t see those receivers."

"im reall excited to play them, because they're gonna be a great match for our defense but i feel like our defense is prepared and we're gonna go and take care of business."

Confidence instilled by a culture of winning.

"it's kind of what every coach wants a program to be you want to be where you're expected to win you don't want to be where, you're not, don't have high expectations."

In mineola, garrett sanders, k-e-t-k sports.

Mineola and pottsboro kick off at seven-thirty tomorrow night in royse city.

