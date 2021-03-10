Get to ring msu's 37- bell carillon for others to enjoy.

He's been doing that at msu for 7- years now.... mostly during the fantasy of lights.

And tonight.... photojournalist, curtis jackson takes us to where quashnock performs.... a 15 by 15 area with no windows.... right under the bell tower."i mainly do this because i find it a fascinating instrument" "the one unique thing about playing a carrillon is nobody sees you, which is an issue, some people think its all automated""i am an organist, so i am familiar with music, im familiar with using hands and feet.

And this was kind of a natural extension to play the carrillon""when im playing im really in my own little 3 world up here, really just enjoying the music myself" "when im done, and i walk 3 downstairs if theres a crowd hopefully they appreciate the music""whenever i do play i try to play that theres an audience somewhere listening and try to make their day, make them happy""ill come out, especially if its a nice 3 wintery day, the snow, not too cold and friday evening saturday evening everyones out after dinner showing the lights thats when i usually try to here and just play."

(music nats at the end) (--gwyn--)quashnock has said there are fewer then 200 carillons in the united states that meet the definition set by the guild of carillonneurs ( of north america.... 13- of those are in texas.

(--gwyn--) the wichita falls