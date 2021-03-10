Politics Today: Border Security Part 1

What texas usually offers... next.

(jackie:) we start, there...at the border.

Texas lawmakers' stated goal is to stop drug and human smuggling by adding hundreds of d-p-s troopers to the border.

But now, our sister station kxan in austin found your tax dollars are not actually helping the state reach that goal.

During the past decade, lawmakers have given the dps about one point six billion dollars for these operations, while cutting the budgets of other state agencies.

And now, dps is asking for an additional billion in the upcoming legislative session.

Brian collister travels south to the border... to reveal very few of the arrests troopers are making there are the smugglers they were sent to catch... the so-called "high threat criminals."

Super - nellie mares / son arrested by dps trooper super - rep.

Ryan guillen / (d) rio grande city super - lt.

Gov.

Dan patrick / (r) texas super - sheriff eddie guerra / hidalgo county super brian collister / reporting (anch:) " just north of the river bearing the same name - what was once a town rooted in religion and a thriving economy - rio grande city now boasts bail bondsmen and legal help to border residents whose every move is being watched by an army of state troopers.

Nellie: "well sometimes it's good.

Sometimes it's not."

It's not the sam place nellie mares rembers when she moved her family here 40 years ago.

Nellie: "all my kids are good.

They've never been in jail."

That all changed one night last year.

Super - nellie mares / son arrested by dps trooper nellie: "they catch him.

He couldn't talk, so they called me to jail.

They were going to lock him up.

And i told them, 'why are you going to lock him up?'" nats nickolas mares dashcam a trooper had pulled over her son, nickolas, because his truck had no front license plate.

Nellie: "he wa crying.

(nick: i was scared.

I was scared)" nicolas suffered a nellie: "he was crying.

(nick: i was scared.

Nicolas suffered a stroke a few years ago, leaving him unable to speak clearly.

Nellie: "i'm the only one that understands him.

(nick: yeah.

Only one)" in this dash camera video, the trooper is suspicious, searches and discovers a small bag holding less than a third of a gram of cocaine.

He arrests nickolas on a felony drug charge...what the texas department of public safety classifies as the apprehension of a "high threat criminal."

Nellie "i couldn't breathe."

Nats - dps director at hearing his arrest was added to a massive list of "high threa criminals" caught as part of th dps border surge.

A list dps uses... to justify funding from lawmakers...and add even more troopers to this area.

Brian collister: "the troopers are every hal mile, every mile.

You can't go more than five minutes without seeing troopers with somebody pulled over."

And if dps gets the additional billion dollars it wants... the number of troopers stationed up and down stretches like highway 83 will double... to 500... to catch even more "high threat criminals."

But we discovered... troopers don't make very many of "those" arrests.

We analyzed the last two years of their arrests... and found -- of the near 32- thousand violations... just 6-percent were for felony drug possession.

And less than one percent were for human smuggling.

In fact, the arrest troopers make the most -- at 29 percent -- is for drunk driving.

Second, misdemeanor drug offenses make up 28 percent.

That means... most of what dps catches are not criminals smuggling drugs into texas.

Instead they're drug users like ruben escobedo busted with a quarter gram of cocaine.

Or omar espinosa, arrested for felony drug possession, but he had less than 2- ounces of marijuana.

And there's oscar lopez, arrested for felony drug possession for a very small amount of cocaine.

None had a criminal history....but dps labeled all of them as examples of high threat criminals.

Rep.

Ryan guillen: "as a state, we haven't accomplished anything."

State representative ryan guillen's district stretches across starr and several other border counties.

We showed him what we uncovered.

Super - rep.

Ryan guillen / (d) rio grande city rep.

Ryan guillen: "the biggest thing has been achieved has been stopping dwi's.

Which is a good thing, it's a good thing, but it's not border security and at what cost did we achieve that?"

Ask lieutenant governor dan patrick - one of the state's biggest proponents of border security.

Lt.

Gov.

Dan patrick (file): "the people clearly support this."

Patrick toured the border earlier this year for what he called an "accountability update" o the massive spending he first proposed while running for the office.

Lt.

Gov.

Dan patrick (file): "it wasn' just a campaign promise i was making that sounded good to get elected.

It was real, and those numbers came from me meeting with the colonel over time saying what do you need?"

Brian collister: "the majorit of the arrests are drunk driving and drug users."

Lt.

Gov.

Dan patrick: "th purpose of the budget on the border was to reduce all crime."

That's not what dps reported to lawmakers last year, saying: "the objective was to decrease cartel drug and human smuggling by increasing patrol presence."

Brian collister: "how does this accomplish that?"

Super - lt.

Gov.

Dan patrick / (r) texas lt.

Gov.

Dan patrick: "they're doing their job.

Let m tell you - if the numbers were really high, you'd be saying, 'they're not doing their job.

Too much is getting in.'

I don't really understand the point of your story."

Brian collister: "they're makin very few of drug smuggler arrests."

Lt.

Gov.

Dan patrick: "becaus people who smuggle the drugs have left that area.

Dps said, 'if you give us the dollars, we can reduce that crime dramatically in that area.

We now have proof that crime is some of the lowest it's ever been."

That's not what numbers from dps show.

While felony drug violations do make up a very small number of troopers' total arrests on the border... the amount of those violations has still gone up by six percent in the past two years.

And a dps legislative report in 2015 said - at the time - its effort "deters cartel smuggling... but it does not secure the border."

And "patro operations are inefficient in the detection and interdiction of all smuggling events" it goes on to reveal, the mexican drug cartels know this, and have hundreds of scouts to help avoid detection by law enforcement.

Still the lieutenant governor supports spending even more on more troopers.

Lt.

Gov.

Dan patrick: "i've talked to police chiefs.

I've talked to mayors.

I've talked to local officials.

They all say, 'keep the money.

Crime is down.'" we found some local law enforcement - like hidalgo county sheriff eddie guerra - have mixed feelings.

Super - sheriff eddie guerra / hidalgo county hidalgo county sheriff eddie guerra: "dps has been doing a fantastic job in holding the line on illegal drugs.

But i'm also a taxpayer, and i know i can do it a lot cheaper."

Brian collister: "so we're going to spend money to put troopers all up and down the border?"

Lt.

Gov.

Patrick: "we will do whatever it takes to make our border safe."

Reporter looklive - supe brian collister / investigative reporter brian collister: "but your tax dollars are going to more than just sending hundreds of troopers to make arrests on the border.

Millions more are being spent to prosecute those cases.

But what no one has ever done before is figure out what happens to those arrests.

What happens to those court cases?

Kxan has spent weeks digging through court files in the two counties where dps operations peak.

What we've uncovered is that in most felony drug cases, the person that's convicted gets nothing more than a slap on the wrist.

At the capitol, i'm brian collister."

"