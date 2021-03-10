Central High School Madrigals
>> all right.
Back once again with another holiday song.
The central high school madrigals.
Deck the halls with boughs of holly ?
Fa-la-la-la-la ?
>> great job by our central high school madrigals.
I'm going to bring samantha back over here with me now.
Where is your dinner bog held?
>> if the cafeteria of the high school.
>> if people want to make reservations, what's the best way to do that?
>> call or you can e-mail or go online.
>> lots of different ways to get in touch with you guys.
You've been busy today, i hear?
>> yes.
>> what's been going on?
>> we've been going around.
We went to the middle schools in the area and we went to elementary schools as well.
What were the responses like from the kids?
>> they were great.
I always love the elementary schools because they think we're princesses and stuff so.
>> as you are, queen samantha.
I hope everyone behind here has been treating you that way.
They're laughing.
I guess that might be a no.
[laughter] >> earlier, we were talking with your director who is playing the guitar.
I was under the impression the madrigals were strictly a' capella.
>> it is common for guitars to accompany songs and any of the voice parts can be interchanged with instruments.
>> fun fact for awful you at home today.
It's a friday.
It's a bonus.
Stick around.
We have a few more songs to perform.
>> all right.
It's the central high school maddrigals here.
For more information about their