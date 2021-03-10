LIFESTAR Adds Airplane to Service in Amarillo

The LIFESTAR King Air E-90 airplane, with a 1,400-mile range, will service parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado and New Mexico.

(meaghan:) a new addition means life star can now access areas in the high plains much easier.

This comes with the addition of a fixed wing to the lifestar fleet.

The new plane will allow for easier travel in inclimate weather such as high winds which can be a problem for a standard helicopter.

Rachel smith/marketing communication specialist for nwth/ :09 "all the training is provided throught medtrans.

They supply the fixed wing helicopters as well as the crew.

And the crew gets their specialized training."

(meaghan:) the new fixed wing also makes it easier to access surrounding states like colorado, oklahoma,