School Safety Concerns as Community Shows Unity

Students in bountiful returned to class today just one day after a 15-year-old student fired a gunshot inside a classroom and sent that school into lockdown.

Today "good 4 utah's" aldo vasquez is looking into the safety procedures at that school.

>> reporter: after a situation like this, there's always that conversation about school safety.

As that conversation carry objects here today the students at muller park junior high showing they're stronger together by posting signs of support and love all throughout their school.

Hearts with messages like stronger together and you're going to be brave line the entrance to this wall at muller park junior high and signs with words like loved, courage, and supported along the rail.

>> people wanted to do that.

It speaks volumes about this community and the resilience they have.

>> reporter: uft as many hearts and signs near the entrance.

>> there was not a kid that came through here that couldn't smile about this.

You know, they were just, wow, this is cool.

>> reporter: as a sign of unity shines down on the school there's a divide on what should be done about safety in schools.

>> a parent, whose child goes here, is definite hi concerned