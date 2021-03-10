Pet Patrol - Lizzie

News in high definition continues.

(joe) friday my favorite day of the week and joining me for the pet patrol is becky and lizzie.

Oh she is so cute.

(becky) she is.

She is a three-year old shih tzu mix.

She's a stray.

And she is just so lovable.

She's definitely a lap dog.

(joe) yes.

She is being real good right now.

Very cute face with a little under bite there.

It' )s cute.

(becky) she is.

She is adorable.

(joe) alright and also people can go to the facebook page and find out the big announcement with the wiggle waggle raffle right?

(becky) yes.

Yes.

See our facebook page with a live drawing.

(joe) someone's a real happy steeler fan.

But i'm not going to give that away.

Alright.

And also this is back this year.

I'm really happy, the calendar is back this year and you can pick them up at?

(becky) you can pick them up at the shelter.

They are $10 this year.

And i think they are nice a lot of nice photos, birthdays on it and animals on each calendar.(joe) and 100% of the money goes to the shelter right?

(becky) 100%.

(joe) alright.

Anything else going on?

(becky) well we have a few bus seats available for our new york city trip.

New york bound for hounds.

If you are interested, call me today.

(joe) yeah first come, first serve so call 942-5402.

Let's go ahead and get her a home.

Thank you so much becky,