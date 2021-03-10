Here's a quick, easy, but really important way to give back

Smith's Food and Drug stores are teaming up with the Utah Food Bank to fight hunger this holiday season, but they need your help!

Food is such a big part of the year.

There are a lot of people that don't get food this time of year.

We're excited.

Ally is live with us.

Where are you add at, ally?

>> hi, you know what, we were actually outside of smiths earlier this morning.

And we could see our brush we're happy to be coming live frlt inside of smiths here in draper and also grateful for the tune to help so many people, especially this holiday season am we have marsha sheer with us from smith an januaryette from the utah food banker.

The need is real.

>> st real people can remember one and five are struggling w smiths teaming unwith the utah food bank to try and help with this need.

You have a really cool program we have bring hope to the table swi providing food for the food bank by customers making contributions at the check stand which will convert them to gift cars that they can spend at smith's for food we will sell it at our costs so they can really stretch dollars as well this is a great program because it's simple and convenient, when customers are coming through the lane at this time of the year at the want to help and they are so busy, so much going on simply by adding one, five or $10 to their order they can make a huge impact in the lives of people throughout the state in a simple way.

>> i love that you have your increments, $one, five or ten and people can choose.

If they don't want to make a cash donation you have also these bins that are out and people can donate there as well.

What are we lacking for in terms of food donation we're looking for the most needed items that are nonperrishable.

So peanut butter, tuna fish, cans of soup, things that are good that will fill people and kind of stick to the ribs kind of food items and in the backpack program for the children's backpack program we want to make sure we have some of the small convenient child friendly foods that can be used in backpacks over the weekend when when children don't necessarily have access to school meals.

>> such an interesting well cool program you mentioned the kids too.

So many don't know where their next meal will come from.

And so these are things that are happening all the time every weekend throughout the holiday season and year.

>> when someone is in school we recognize there is a problem at home we assure on friday when they go home they received a new backpack at the start of the school year, it is filled with products on friday afternoons not a lot of product, 10 to 12 to get them through saturday and sunday we need as much help as we can get, such a great program, drop by any time you can, click easy way to make your contribution and just feel good about yourself this holiday season.

We will have more on midday at 11:00 now for now sending it back to you in the studio.

>> here say little stip well,-- tip, if you keep the receipt force all the donations that you do and file it away, you can claim that on your tax return and you can get a tax break for all of your charitable donations