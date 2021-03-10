Dow Chemical Plant Chlorine leak

Fred hickman.

My partner, jeanne burns, has the night off.

Thank you for choosing local33 news at ten.

3 we begin with new information tonight out of plaquemine..

A shelter-in-place order has been lifted and and la-1 is back open to traffic... a leak of toxic chlorine at dow chemical resulted in a big scare and some drastic safety measures being taken.

Justin campbell is live in studio and has more on what happened.

Fred, i was out there, and it smelled like a pool guy dumped buckets and buckets of chlorine in your pool.

But the good news, dow says there were no reported injuries on site.

But three dow employees are currently under observation.

Here's more on what happened.

Dow says, the facility experienced a power interruption causing a loss of electrical power and steam to the manufacturing site.

The video you are looking, the fire you see is a controlled burn and,has nothing to do with the chemical leak.in a statement in "...16 contract employees drove themselves to local hospitals, at this time all have been discharged.

The chlorine leak reported by olin corporation, a third party tenant on site, has been stopped."

We got that statement, after dow chemical's, media spokeswoman for louisiana agreed to a phone interview, but says due to poor phone reception she wasn't able to reach us.

Live in the studio justin campbell local