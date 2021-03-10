Teen arrested for Loera murder

LPD arrests a teen for the murder of Sonia Loera.

Jon lubbock police have made an arrest for the murder of a new home woman.

A 14-year-old male was taken into custody, less than two weeks after the crash that killed one woman and injured two others.

our meredith hillgartner has been following this story since the beginning.

She joins us now with more from the h-d news center.

it's a tragic situation all around.

Six children lost their mother and a teenager is in jail.

All of this after a hit and run outside a dance club in late september.

It was 2:30 the morning of september 25th.

Club pink was closing for the night and many of the patrons spilled into the parking lot to say goodbye.

One of them was 44-year-old "sonia loera."

She was standing next to a parked car on erskine, when suddenly a pick-up truck slammed into it.

Loera was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash also injuring a man and woman...they survived.

The driver ran-off.

..the red gmc truck he was driving, was stolen.

He was arrested by lubbock police less than two weeks later.

Held in the lubbock county detention center since october 5th for unautorized use of a motor vehicle.

The suspect is a 14-year-old boy.

L-p-d presented charges to the district attorney's office... one count of murder....two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Her family, six children, telling klbk they feel some peace...knowing someone has been arrested for the crime-- she was everything, she is what held us together but say they still have so many questions.

Meredith we don't know much about the suspect.

Just a teenage boy-who's been in custody since early october.

There are several laws to protect minors.

But this case is still under investigation--and we may