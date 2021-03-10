Five women killed in Fresno: Victims of domestic violence

Lindsey: "david pena" was scheduled to be arraigned this morning... but the case was continued to a week from today.

According to the victim's family... "mendiola" had kicked "pena" out... and was planning on filing for a divorce this week.

"mendiola's" murder... marks the fifth time a woman has allegedly been killed by her partner in fresno this year... lindsey: cbs 47's "lucero benitez" joins us live with more on domestic violence awareness.

Lucero: the fresno police department has a domestic violence apprehension team which goes after domestic violence offenders-- but they say the majority of the times-- fatal victims of domestic violence did not seek help before they were murdered xia vang, suzanne noriega, and martha mendiola are among the five women who were killed-- allegedly by their husbands and boyfriend within the last eight months in the city of fresno chief jerry dyer/ fresno police " what we do know about domestic violence is that it never gets better"according to fresno police chief jerry dyer-- in every case-- there was an incident leading up to the murder that could have served as a warning sign.

Nicole linder/ marjaree mason center "the reality is that's usually not the first sign of abuse, it means that at some point along the way, there have been issues of control and maybe physical abuse if they've actually gone to the point where they have murdered their partner"the most recent victim is 50 year old martha mendiola-- her brother told us martha took the time to help other women out of domestic violence relationships... ironically, she became a victim herself henry mendiola/ martha's brother "her whole proactive approach on domestic violence was fantastic and to become a victim of domestic violence is mind blowing"each year the marjaree mason center helps more than 5600 victims of domestic violence-- providing housing, counseling and legal services nicole linder/ marjaree mason center 05:43 "to help people get out of a situation and most importantly heal from that situation and learn how to move on so that the next relationship isn't the same" the victim's families are now left without their loved ones but hope to raise awareness and prevent other victims from being killed henry mendiola/ martha's brother "a lesson learned and it's hard for us to communicate that at this point but she'd want that message to be heard, she'd want to make sure that there is change, that there is a difference and she impacted someone's life like she did every single day" lucero: if you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence... you can call the 24 hour crisis line at 233- help.... live in the control room, lucero benitez,