Org.

Some patients at gulf coast regional medical center are enduring a unique experience --- you could compare it to scuba diving but there's no water or wetsuit required.

As news 13's larissa scott tells us, it's called a hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and it's providing a potential life saving service.

Nat pop angie schreiber, clinical manager: "we are a center of excellence for our center for wound care."

Nat pop and this center is offering a new speciality service.

Kevin copes, community educator: "at the center for wound care here at gulf coat medical center we've got two new monoplace chambers for hyperbaric oxygen therapy."

These chambers are brand new to gulf coast regional medical center and they work like this nat pop the therapy forces oxygen into the blood plasma to help promote healing of severe wounds, as a last resort.

Kevin copes, community educator: "it helps expedite the process and helps get the patient back on their feet and back to work."

For those patients who quality and meet the criteria, the therapy is relatively easy and non invasive.

Kevin copes, community educator: "they can watch movies, they can lay down, they can take a nap if they want to.

It's a very easy therapy and it's also very beneficial to the patient so they can get back to their quality of life."

The specially trained staff use the chambers to treat bone infections, diabetic complications, wounds from radiation and skin grafts-- providing a potential life saving service.

Claire griffith, nurse: "they come in everyday and you get to know them as almost like a family member.

Once they healed it's amazing for the patient to be able to get their quality of life back."

In panama city larissa scott news 13.

The hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a non-emergent, outpatient