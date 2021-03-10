AIDS story

Morgan: in honor of world aids day - earlier this week, the winchester aids response effort - organized a night of hope.

Whag's sarah gisriel has more -- from our northern shenandoah valley newsroom.

<< sarah gisriel look live: berryville virginia seems like one of the most unlikely places to find one of the strongest voices of the aids community, but as a former drug addict, three-time divorce and felon, mike horne says he's never cared much for society's rules.

Sarah gisriel: mike horne probably shouldn't be alive.

He began drinking at 10, started shooting up heroin at 13 and found out in the 1980's that he had human t-cell leukemia virus.

The disease wouldn't manifest as aids until 1996, when he was hospitalized for a tumor on his face.

Mike horne, aids survivor: "that's when they came back just two hours later and they stated everything and said, you're not gonna make it."

Nat sound: piano and singing sarah gisriel: despite the grim diagnosis, horne pulled through and became an advocate for the millions of americans living in the shadows of aids.

Mike horne, aids survivor: "if i can help alcoholics, if i can help drug addicts, if i can help people with aids, if i can offer my experiences, if there's something i can give back, i think that's why he's kept me around."

Sarah gisriel: now that medicine has caught up with the virus, aids is no longer a death sentence, but the stigma is still very much alive.

John nagley, a.r.e.

Executive director: "as they're retiring, going into retirement homes and there's a real issue with finding a community within the retirement homes."

Nat sound: prayer sarah gisriel: when the virus first came onto the scene in the 80's there were 13 support centers in the four-state.

Today, the aids response effort in winchester is the only one that stands.

They take this responsibility seriously by holding an annual remembrance ceremony to honor locals who died from the virus.

John nagley, a.r.e.

Executive director: "there's only one this year.

Hopefully next year we won't have any."

Sarah gisriel: close to find the cure, but until then, a.r.e.

Officials say it's important to get tested and provide support.

Mike horne, aids survivor: "you have no idea, but your neighbor might very well have aids and not even know it and that's the scariest part because the testing is happening as much as i wish it would."

Sarah gisriel: reporting in winchester, sarah gisriel, whag news.

>> morgan: to coincide with the ceremony, the original panel of the memorial aids quilt was lent to a.r.e.

The quilt is currently on display in handley regional