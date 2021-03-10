Bay Alert System

Heart.

A fugitive in your neighborhood, a hurricane coming towards the gulf coast, major road closures throughout bay county.

These are all things you would want to know about as they happen.

Well today, bay county officials rolled out a brand new, versatile notification system that alerts residents during these emergency situations.

News 13's tiffany jackson joins us now with this story, tiffany, is the system is already up and running?

Tiffany jackson, reporter: it is amy/jerry, it's called "alert bay" and it gives users many different options on what they want to be alerted about, and how they want to recieve that information.

In an emergency situation, getting important information out as quick as possible is key... bill dozier, bay county commissioner: "throughout the year, you never know when an emergency situation is going to pop up."

To ensure the residents of bay county are safe... officials are announcing a new emergency alert system.

Mark bowen, bay county emergency services chief: "it's a really powerful tool that gives all the entities of government the ability to give accurate, timely information to the public that, in many cases, could mean saving their life."

"alert bay" can inform residents of anything from severe weather, fire, floods or more routine announce ments like road closures.

The sheriff's office will also use the system for crime-related emergencies.

Tommy ford, bay county sheriff: "we intend to use this on critical law enforcement issues, when we've got a fugitive on the loose or a situation in a certain neighborhood, we'll be using that to push out information that will allow citizens to take protective action."

It can even alert people the way they want to be alerted.

Mark bowen, bay county emergency services chief: "if they want to get a text on their cell phone, this system can do that.

If they want to receive a voice phone call, this system can do that.

If they perfer to receive it via a social media platform like facebook, this system will do that."

But alert bay is only as strong as the number of citizens that sign up to use it.

Mark bowen, bay county emergency services chief: "the key is, our citizens have to sign up."

To do so... go to www dot alert bay dot org and click the sign up button.

Bill dozier, bay county commissioner: "i want to make sure that the word gets out to as many people throughout the year, to everybody throughout the year to sign up for this system because it could save your life."

Tiffany jackson, reporter: the system was provided by the state so it's completely free for the tiffany jackson, reporter: the system was provided by the state so it's completely free for the county and the users.

It might actually save homeowners money on flood insurance by lowering the county's iso rating.

Anchor tiffany, one last time, where do people go to sign up for the alerts... tiffany you can sign up at www dot alert bay dot