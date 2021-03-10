Experts say prevention key to school safety

Schools have programs in place to prevent violence

Defense involves the students and the teachers.

>>> a 15-year-old arrested for shooting into the ceiling at that bountiful junior high school remains in a juvenile detention center.

Prosecutors could be filing charges some time next week.

Any motive, any reason why this happened?

>> reporter: police don't know about that.

That's why they were at the home executing a search warrant.

Searching for those answers.

Meanwhile, preventing something like that from happening again is on the mind of school officials.

>> he is kind of a lone wolf.

And his some classes with him and he just is kind of different.

>> reporter: students at mueller park junior high knew this 15-year-old was possibly troubled.

>> i just heard he was being bullied a lot, so -- >>reporter: you don't know that for a fact?

>> no, i know that for a fact.

One day he was wearing a bullet-proof vest to school.

I thought it was -- i don't know.

I didn't see it as a threat.

>> reporter: federal law prevents schools from releasing information about a student.

Yesterday school shooting was the third such incident in utah schools over the past six weeks.

In late october, a 14-year-old was arrested for shooting another student at a sandy middle school.

Then in orem, several students were stabbed at mountainview high school.

A classmate is now facing felony charges of attempted murder.

>> our schools aren't failing.

I think that our ever-changing society, we need to be rereflective and systemic about our approach and prevention to be able to meet the needs of our students.

>> reporter: soshi jenson heads the state department of education.

She says teachers and staff are taught to recognize signals from troubled stusignald students.

And while it goes widely unreported, she says it is working.

>> absolutely.

We have had five active rewe hae rescues, which means that our certified folks have gone out and performed an active rescue to save lives.

>> reporter: but she admits there is a big shortage of counselors in utah schools.

Nationally it is recommended there be one counselor per 250 students.

In utah, there is one counselor per 2200 students.

>> it tells me that our students need more support at every level.

Especially at the elementary level and those times.

>> reporter: she says they have a newly developed crisis hotline for students and it is getting results, but also sgetto shows that students are troubled.

