CVT Book Club: 'California's Deadliest Women'

"California's Deadliest Women: Dangerous Dames and Murderous Moms" by David Kulczyk profiles 28 real-life female killers who wrecked havoc in the Golden State.

>> stefanie: we like to think of women as nurturers, moms, not murderers.

But women do kill, so they say.

In the book "california's deadliest women, dangerous dames and murderous moms."

We learn about the famous murderers of the golden state.

Women driven to kill by jealousy, greed, desperation or their own inner demons.

>> alex: the author, david, is hosting a book signing this saturday at a book barn in clovis.

And you're all invited.

Here with the deadly details is a true crime writer and author, david.

Thanks for coming all the way from sacramento.

We appreciate it, david.

This is fascinating.

The book itself is fascinating.

What made you even want to write about women killers?

>>> everything else was about.

[laughter] >> alex: everything else was taken.

>>> every other category.

But no one ever really went after just female murderers in california.

These were all females convicted of the murders.

>> stefanie: i was reading your bobbing -- book and i was telling you it's so conversational.

I like how you break it up into little chapters, very easy to read that highlight these stories.

Let's talk about some of the big ones.

Obviously, the acid queen right here in clovis.

Tell us about her.

>>> i'm sure there's people that are gonna know more about this than me.

>> stefanie: alex covered it as a reporter.

>>> it's an incredible story.

The thing about this book is there's no happy endings.

There's no hero.

There's maybe a hero or two.

But for the most part, these are all really bad stories.

>> alex: with this case, you said it was one of the most raw descriptions of a real life murder that you've ever read about or even seen.

Is that right?

>>> i think somebody wrote that.

Something wrote that about book.

[laughter] >> alex: which means the way you described it was just fascinating.

Which also goes to show just how much research had to be done for this.

Tell us about your research.

>>> the research, i read this book last summer and i wrote it in about five months.

Once i was done with it, i've never been the same.

I had pneumonia about six years ago.

I've never been the same.

I've never been the same mentally since writing this book.

Everything was horrible.

Everything was horrible.

And these are people, for the most part, that had everything going fine.

Most normal person would have been happy about it.

They just threw their lives away and ruined other people's lives and it's just incredible.

There's really maybe two people in this entire book that you can go yeah, they had a bad break.

But still, they didn't have to throw boiling hot water on their husband while he's sleeping.

[laughter] >> stefanie: you profile 28 women, 28 killers.

And so what did you learn about these women and about people in general?

What'd you take away from it all?

>>> i think what i took away from it is that because there's only been 100 women convicted of murder in california, and california people think it's this dangerous place.

But we're actually 25 in the most safest places to live.

It's really not that bad.

As far as women goes, men kill all the time.

Probably 80,000 men have been convicted of murder in california.

But only 100 women.

If you think about that, 100 women in over 150 years.

I picked the 27 worst.

One weird thing is there were probably eight doctor's wives.

I wrote about four of them.

>> alex: so there was a common thread among these women, you think?

>>> yeah, yeah.

Well, it was partially jealousy, greed.

Jealousy and greed is pretty much the two driving points in all these crimes.

>> stefanie: wow.

I feel like we could talk to you forever.

If you do want to talk to him forever, you're having the book author event on saturday.

Tell us those details.

>>> well, i'll be at the book barn in clovis.

It's at 2:00.

I'll probably talk for an hour and then i usually hang out and sign books and stuff.

I usually hang out and talk to people afterwards.

It should be really good.

I was an old musician.

So i kind of have this thing when i go on stage with the microphone.

Just can't stand t read from my book.

I kind of bring out the humorous things about it.

And i have noticed in this ok, of their seats while telling these stories.

>> alex: some of these women that you profile are horrendous.

>>> horrendous.

They're the worst of the worst.

>> alex: which obviously makes for a good read.

You can buy the book once you're there at book barn.

Where can we get it if we can't go to the book barn?

>it's on amazon.

You can get it at good reads.

You can get it at most bookstores, barnes & noble type places.

They have it.

It's a brand new book.

>> stefanie: gonna be a great event that you'll remember forever.

Saturday at a book barn.

Thanks so much for being here.

>>> thanks for having me.

Hope you guys come tomorrow.

>> stefanie: i've already got my pages turned.

Lots of questions for you, bu buddy.

