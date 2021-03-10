Family, Friends Vow To Support Summers Brothers

Brothers Branson, Jared, and Wesley Summers are recovering but have a long road ahead of them after their parent died in the Gatlinburg fires.

Rudy: brothers branson, jared, and wesley summers are recovering... but have a long road ahead of them.

Their parents... jon and janet of memphis... died in the wildfire.

Jared..

Who lives here in memphis...has been released from a nashville hospital.

His two brothers are set to undergo surgery monday.

Local 24's tish clark talked to a close family friend and has an update for us tonight..

Tish clark reporting: 00:36-38 mary jo karimnia/friend of summers family: "they're just a wonderful generous family."

Mary jo karimnia of memphis has known the summers family for ten years.

00:48-55 mary jo karimnia/friend of summers family: "they've just been an integral part of our community for a long time so this is a very difficult thing to deal with for everybody."

Jon, janet...and their boys moved to memphis from indiana.

00:25-35 mary jo karimnia/friend of summers family: "they home schooled their boys and and i was running a home school support group about then and the boys became really close with my middle son, alex, who is there in nashville with them right now."

The boys' uncle...jim summers is also in nashville.

He says as they brothers heal...he's getting bits and pieces of what happened.

He says what touched him the most...is how much the boys enjoyed the weekend getaway with their parents...and how they feel at peace with their passing.

He read a statement from wesley summers.

12:10-24 jim summers/brothers' uncle: "that weekend was a wonderful weekend.

My mother and father...they were absolutely happy.

It was the first time they'd been with the family on a vacation in four years or so because of work and other issues."

Although the boys are healing physically...mary jo knows...family and friends know...they have a long road ahead of them.

But they will always be surrounded by love.

01:17-22 mary jo karimnia/friend of summers family: "right now we're focused on supporting the boys who are in nashville at vanderbilt."

15:18-23 jim summers/brothers' uncle: "they will have people looking out for them always.

Always."

Tish clark local 24 news.

Kelli: friends and family are preparing wesley and branson summers' house in nashville for their eventual homecoming.

It's not clear whether jared will stay in nashville with his brothers..

Or come home to memphis.

Kelli: a fund for the summers family has been set up... so far..

They've raised more than 73-thousand dollars..

Which will help pay for the brothers' care.

