The Parade of Lights returns to Missoula

The 14th annual Parade of Lights made its way back to the Garden City to spread some holiday cheer.

Can do" young ones took over missoula as more than 30 local businesses offered free activities for the parade of lights celebration.

"the day started with fun activities all across town for the kids and the festivities came to an end here.

As santa himself paved the way for the lighting of the christmas tree."

"i like that he is kind of big and i also like that he is red and white."

"well i liked that it was really colorful and it just really filled my heart."

"well it's just that when you look at the tree lights... i just imagine them as tiny little stars for all our accomplishments."

For some... it's becoming a new tradition.

"umm, twice.

This is our second.

I like monte when he comes in the back of the truck... i like all the christmas lights."

"all the lights... yeah and that it's in the dark... probably lighting up the christmas tree."

The exciting day has many looking forward christmas morning.

"looking at the tree with the presents all under it and waking up with my stocking full."

"i'm just asking for something that wouldn't cost a lot and would last a while so that we wouldn't waste any materials in the world."

Missoula continues to shine throughout this holiday celebration.

And one more note on a story we brought you a couple weeks back.

The missoula downtown association is still five thousand dollars shy of reaching its goal of 35 thousand to help light up the garden city.

Reporting live, tyler bergen, nbc montana.