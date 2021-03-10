Christmas Inflatables Stolen

Man wants to get the word out about a theft that happened not once...but twice at his home.

This year...it was all caught on camera.

Channel five's lauren kendrick has that story.

Intro:agustin ravelo says this is not the first time christmas inflatable decorations have been stolen from his yard.

This year...he caught it on camera.

------------------------ drive down the street of a neighborhood and more than likely...you'll see some christmas inflatables.

Agustin ravelo/christma s decorations were stolen 00:20:52 "it's just sad that someone is stealing christmas just like the grinch story."

00:20:57 agustin ravelo lives in mcallen.

He says an inflatable was stolen out of his front yard last year.

After that...he got surveillance cameras.

Take a look what he caught on his surveillance video early thursday morning around two.

00:19:54 "two a-m in the morning, a girl came up in a nice truck.

She's well dressed.

Doesn't seem like they need it."

00:20:01 ravelo says he couldn't believe what this woman does next.

00:20:05 "this girl just come down from the truck and starts to take it off the ground."

00:20:09 she un-plugs the decorations and heads back to the vehicle she came from.

Ravelo tells us one of the hardest parts of this was explaining to his children what happened.

00:24:12 "it's $150 item...but it still is a crime.

You're still stealing from someone on their property."

00:24:22 he tells us he filed a police report.

Mcallen police told him he was the first victim of this type of theft for the month of december...but they expect to see more.

His next step...installing more cameras.

00:21:48 " i put one camera and that's what we caught the lady stealing the inflatable.

Now, i'm probably going to put another camera...or three cameras."

00:21:57 he's hoping someone will idenitfy this woman.

---------------------------- tag: if you recognize this woman...you can call mcallen crime stoppers at 687-tips.

Mcallen police recommend that you don't leave your inflatables outisde at night while you're sleeping.

They say that is prime time for when these types of thefts occur.

Mcallen police also recommend putting a 'no trespassing' sign up in your yard to deter anyone from going on your property.

Reporting in the studio...lauren kendrick channel five news this