Anchor All Star: Viante Tucker, Salem

Finally, it's time for our saturday football extra segment we call our anchor all star-- someone who made a huge impact on the day's games.

For tonight's selection, we're headed to the high school ranks and chosing salem's viante tucker.

Viante had himself a day against dominion, scoring 3 touchdowns in the spartans' 38-22 state semifinal win.

He scored their first touchdown of the day in the first quarter-- a 61-yard play to tie the game at 7.

Then he scored again in the second quarter-- noah beckley finding him in th endzone on the 9-yard strike.

Then he capped-off his hat-trick of tds in the 4th quarter with another long touchdown.

His effort helped lead salem to their third-straight state title game, where they look to go back-to-back.

Congrats to viante tucker, our anchor all star.

