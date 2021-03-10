Lady Panthers Roll Past Saints
Win big 103-68.
Megan now to the 14th ranked lady panthers.
Also taking on the saints.
=== in the third quarter.
Briana jones going straight to the hoop.
Good thinking there.
Lady panthers take a 50-26 lead.
==== then the saints stephanie sherwood dials it up from long distance.
That three cuts it to 50 to 34.
=== but after that it was all lady panthers from behind the arc.
First paige wilson drills the deep ball.
Making it 53-34.
==== drury had nine three's in the game.
==== and a couple of them coming from freshman lexi vaught.
Out of crane.
It's now 63 to 37.
=== then the freshman knocks down another triple.
She had a team high 13.
Lady panthers improve to eight and one.
