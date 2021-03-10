The 3a state title game featuring kemper county, coached by noxubee grad chris jones and the charleston tigers... wildcats strike first - eric clark hits dj clayton.

Wide open and he's away.

64 yard score 2nd qtr - after another long pass - the charleston defense rises up - clark tries to get away, but jamaal jones and trae carmichael team up on the sack.

2nd half - here come the tigers - clark's pass tipped, deflected off a helmet and picked off by laderius curtis.

And charleston takes advantage - fred hervey out of the wildcat - 11-yd td 4th qtr - kemper county has the winner - clark one more time to dj clayton - makes a spin move and is off.

48 yard touchdown.

Wildcats lead 12-8.

And they wouldn't look back - head coach chris jones leads kemper county to their first football state championship in their first appearance as the wildcats top the charleston tigers, 12-8.