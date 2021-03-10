Prep Roundup Dec 3 2016

91-69.

Nate kennell's alma mater takes on morton in a boys conference opener.

1q: great effort by redbird senior noah persich..

Steal and acrobatic bucket..

And 1!

Morton really got things going - barik olden drives the baseline... draws contact three-point play for the sophomore!

Potters senior ryan altenberger hits a stepback j... morton wins 64-25.

The peoria high lady lions step on the gas after trailing urbana at halftime.

Huge game for mackenzie jenkins - she scored at will down low - 27 points today!

Check out this sequence - derria edwards steals it, sends it to jailynn lawson, great jump pass gets her an assist... then edwards steals again, lawson makes a sweet shot in the lane... lady lions roar, 83-60.

Some ofthe midwest's best wrestling teams in washington for a super-dual meet.

Panthers junior tyler delaware won state at 120 pounds last season - he escapes for the decisive point against his dakota opponent at 132.

Blaize punke makes quick work of his 145-pound foe - a pin just 15 seconds into the match!

Senior kyle goin scores two for a takedown at 160... the panthers win all three dual matchups today... they have the prestigious ironman tournament in ohio next weekend.