Mt. Bachelor plans for Cloudchaser opening announcement

Bachelor the 5th largest ski area in the country.

The lift will add 635 acres of skiable terrain to the mountain, making Mt.

Bachelor will announce the opening of their newest lift, Cloudchaser later this week.

For now, alex, back to you.

### big news for skiiers and snowboarders.

Our dakota kendall visted mount bachelor today to check the progress on their new lift.

Dakota?

Yeah alex.

Skiiers and snowboarders have been long awating the opening of mt.

Bachelor's new lift, cloudchaser.

Cloudchaser adds 6 hundred 35 acres of skiiable terrain to the mountain, making mt.

Bachelor the 5th largest ski area in the united states.

The new lift is on the weather- protected side of the mountain.

Mt.

Bachelor's director of sales and marketing, drew jackson, says cloud chaser's construction is on schedule, and the mountain is only a few days away from announcing when the lift will open.

### "i'd say cloudchaser is about 9 percent finished.

There are a couple pieces, important pieces still to finish up, including putting the chairs on the line itself.

That'll be happening in the next couple days.

The lift has to have its load test too.

It's the very last part of the process, after that, we should be very close to opening."

The lift will have an uphill capacity of 2 thousand, 4 hundred people per hour, and includes 1 hundred and 41 chairs.