Archivist stumbles upon forgotten hero from COS

This wednesday ... on the 75th anniversary of the pearl harbor attack.

Petty officer 1st class daniel t.

Griffin is buried in evergreen cemetery ... and when pikes peak library district archivist william thomas stumbled across this picture while thumbing through negatives ... he discovered a forgotten hero.

Well, as an army officer, the first thing that went through my mind is why is this ceremony being conducted with full military honors in 1947 when wwii had ended in 1945.

Thomas and his colleagues did some digging.

And as it turns out, griffin graduated from colorado springs high school in 1928.

He enlisted in the navy in 1930.

On december 7th, 1941, he didn't have to be on duty when he swam to his aircraft and took off in the face of enemy fire.

Griffin will be honored at a ceremony is planned for 11 a-m, wednesday at the pioneers museum.

