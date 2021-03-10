Bend craft beer biz doing well

NewsChannel 21talks with a 10 Barrel Brewing co-owner about an analyst report on the slowing growth of Oregon's craft brewing industry.

Oregon's craft beer industry is slowing down after a decade of explosive growth.

... but a state economic analyst still says the outlook for neighborhood micro-breweries is good.

The number of breweries in oregon jumped from 76 in 2006.... to 2 hundred 18 this year!

Demand remains strong in many parts of the state and country, when it comes to neighborhood brew pubs.

We spoke with silver moon brewing who believes the growth of the beer industry in bend is here to stay.

### "you know i like to think tha those of us here in bend are somewhat insulated from any so called bubble in the sense that it's just a major part of our culture, it's a major part of why people come here.

And while that may ebb and flow in certain cities out there, i think it's here to stay in bend, oregon."

The five largest breweries in the state now only sell 20 percent of their beer in oregon.

Silver moon distributes in oregon and washington, and