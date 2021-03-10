Lawson commits to Illini

WCIA -- Illinois football has its 12th commit in the 2017 class and it's a big name.
Former Virginia Tech quarterback Dwayne Lawson announced on his Twitter account Monday night that he will play for the Illini next season.
He was originally committed to miami -- then flipped his decision to the hokies -- but only lasted one year in blacksburg -- completing three passes on nine attempts -- appearing in just five games.
After playing juco last year at garden city community college in kansas -- the 6- foot-6, 230 pound junior plans to enroll at illinois as the 12th commit in the 2017 class.
The illini only have two qbs on the roster right now with any college