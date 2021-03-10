Lawson commits to Illini

Former Virginia Tech quarterback Dwayne Lawson announced on his Twitter account Monday night that he will play for the Illini next season.

WCIA -- Illinois football has its 12th commit in the 2017 class and it's a big name.

New quarterback.former virginia tech qb dwayne lawson announced on his twitter tonight that he's committed to play for the illini next season.lawson was a prized recruit out of high school in tampa -- with offers from miami, ole miss, florida state, auburn and ohio state.

He was originally committed to miami -- then flipped his decision to the hokies -- but only lasted one year in blacksburg -- completing three passes on nine attempts -- appearing in just five games.

After playing juco last year at garden city community college in kansas -- the 6- foot-6, 230 pound junior plans to enroll at illinois as the 12th commit in the 2017 class.

The illini only have two qbs on the roster right now with any college