Only pass attempt.

Speaking of the mocs, defensive end keionta davis has been invited to play in the senior bowl, which is an all-star game to give the top seniors in america a chance to be evaluated by n-f-l scourts.

Davis was the socon defensive player of the year after leading the conference with ten-and-a-half sacks.

He becomes the seventh mocs player to participate in the senior bowl.

The all-star game goes down on saturday, january 28th in