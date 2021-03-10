Mercer Has High Praise For Chattanooga Mocs
Even though Mercer re-started their football program just three years ago, they fight Chattanooga like a veteran team.
Speaking of the mocs, defensive end keionta davis has been invited to play in the senior bowl, which is an all-star game to give the top seniors in america a chance to be evaluated by n-f-l scourts.
Davis was the socon defensive player of the year after leading the conference with ten-and-a-half sacks.
He becomes the seventh mocs player to participate in the senior bowl.
The all-star game goes down on saturday, january 28th in
The Mocs opened fall camp this afternoon, although it felt more like summer camp with the temperature reaching 95-degrees.