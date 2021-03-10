Teen groped

Her mother - in downtown frederick incident happened back in november -- on south market street.

Police say 36-year old robert wayne lawson of frederick walked up behind the teen and grabbed her inappropriately.

He was arrested and charged this month, but -- now out on bond.

Michele bowman / spokeswoman, frederick police department "mr. lawson has since been charged with a fourth degree sex offense and a second degree assault."

Morgan: police say the victim was not injured, and bystanders kept lawson on the scene until units arrived.

