Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Cooper boys fall to Midland Lee

The COugars lose in overtime.

Wilner music good evening to you...tuesday night hoops takes us to cooper high school as the boys get back to business following a run in the arlington classic last week..

The coogs under first year head coach bryan conover hosting midland lee back home with its full team on the floor..

Down 2 in the first....the ball working its way around the perimeter....to a wide open elijah johnson in the corner who drills the three....cooper on top by one..

And the rebels would respond with one of their own as chambers finds a spot in the corner and hits...midland lee up four..

And we'd stay within that margin...as dylan bailey swings a pass to issac moreno....who goes baseline....and finishes with the up and under high off the glass.

What a move..

We'd go to overtime fokls...but the rebels squeak it out...55-51...

