Cooper boys fall to Midland Lee

Wilner music good evening to you...tuesday night hoops takes us to cooper high school as the boys get back to business following a run in the arlington classic last week..

The coogs under first year head coach bryan conover hosting midland lee back home with its full team on the floor..

Down 2 in the first....the ball working its way around the perimeter....to a wide open elijah johnson in the corner who drills the three....cooper on top by one..

And the rebels would respond with one of their own as chambers finds a spot in the corner and hits...midland lee up four..

And we'd stay within that margin...as dylan bailey swings a pass to issac moreno....who goes baseline....and finishes with the up and under high off the glass.

What a move..

We'd go to overtime fokls...but the rebels squeak it out...55-51...