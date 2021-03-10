Roundball Roundup December 6th

Luton met three times on the hardwood.

The warriors and crusaders each won at home and then heelan got the last laugh in the postseason.

Tonight, t sixth ranked crusaders opening their year against 1-1 sbl.

Keegan savary coming out strong...gets the long board and knocks down the three... started on a personal 5-0 run.

Heading back the other way...bryce reynolds can't get it to go but elijah hazekp is there for the putback to cut the lead to three.

Crusader offense, slow starting, but the defense big...brenden roder and kyrese peck team up for the big rejection.

But it was all sbl tonight...collin croston frees up some space down low...they roll at home, 62-41.

Elsewhere in the mrac...west hosting north...both the stars and wolverines 1-1 on the year.

We pick it up late in the second...deshawn te burnside, scoops up the loose ball and he's gone...strong take, strong finger roll makes it 32-19.

Then right before the buzzer, kyler sanders dishes it to desean foy...money...40-22 wolverines at the break.

In the third, north looks for some offense...robert mosey gets the board and the put back to fall that cuts it to 15.

Then tyrell blakey tickles the twinfrom outside, but it was all wolverines...they roll to a 24 point win, 81-57.

Let's head back to sergeant bluff...the warriors hosting heelan in girls action.

In the third...lexi sneller finds abby wisecup on the cut to the rack...warriors up ten.

Heelan trying to keep in striking distance...ellie cropley stops pops and drops the midrange j.

The warriors start to pull away though...madi wegner, knocks down the triple from the corner to go up 15.

Heelan fightin and clawing...ella skinner with the theft and the coast to coast lay up but it wasn't enough...sbl gets the sweep, 42-33 chris: both western christian and le mars are among the top tes in their respective classes, whether we're talking about boys or girls hoops.

Tonight, the wolfpack made the trip to face the bulldogs.

We'll start with the boys...number 1 western, le mars just outside the top ten.

In the first quarter, trenton hilbrands gives the bulldogs there first points of the game with this three and they lead 3-1.

Hilbrands showing off his range!!!

The senior knocks down the triple, giving his team an early 8-2 lead over the number- one ranked team western christian reonds on the next possesion...ben gesink connects on the pull up jumper that just freezes on the rim before going in.

The wolfpack displaying their range...caleb harmsen makes the triple...and this game goes down to thw wire, but western christian pulls out a 53-51 win.

In the girls game, a pair of ranked teams squaring off at le mars community.

Ashtyn veerbeek drives to the lane, doesn't hit on her first try, but gets the put back...western leads 19-16 in the second quarter.

More from veerbeek...displayi ng the range by knocng down the triple....the wolfpack now lead 23-16.

Now jumping to the third...veerbeek doing work in the post...she'll split the defense for 2 of her 33 points.

Le mars tried to make a late comeback...annie ellis knocks down the three-pointer, but the comeback falls short as le mars falls to western christian 53-44.

Let's shift to the war eagle conference...mmc ru welcoming trinity christian to remsen.

Emily moser grabs the board and feeds to megan loutsch who makes the second chance basket...giving the royalas a 2-0 lead.

Good ball movement inside from the tigers gives shania kookier their first points of the game...tied 2-2.

More work from the trinity christian post...shayna de roon grabs the board and gets the put back... just like the tigers...the royals connecting on second chance points....ellie regnerus putting this in for two..and the royals contiune to roll, winning 51-44.

Back in le mars...akron- westfield traveling down highway 3 to face gehlen catholic.

Down 41-52 in the third...geheln catholic moves cuts down akron westfields lead with deep ball from alec langel on the defensive side...cole wiltgren reads the telegrapghed pass and has no trouble with the lay up... the westerners showing off their defense too...nic jacobs feeds cal eskra who gives his team a 54-46 lead... in the fourth now...eskra looks have another lay up, but izzac herbst rejects eskra... this one comes down to the wire and gehlen pulls it out, 71-69.

Let's wrap up with wrestling ...le mars and sheldon south o'brien at a double dual.

We'll start at 285...late in the third, brennick hoppe's persistance pays off...he gets the fall for the bulldogs.

Down to 106...riley presuhn keeps the pin parade going...this one coming just 36 seconds into the match as le mars sets the tone.

At 126...the bulldogs continue to roll...matthew simoni gets across the chest for another first period fall.

Sheldon/south o'brien found a bit of a rhythm...dakota peters answers with a fall of his own at 132, but le mars wins it 57-21.

Sergeant bluff luton won the other two