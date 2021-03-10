What the Tech: Smart Home Gadgets

'smart homes' connect our appliances, plugs, and other controls to the internet.but, in tonight's what the tech.... jamey tucker shows us some gadgets to make our homes even smarter.jamey tucker, reporting turning an old house into a smart home doesn't cost as much as you might think.

If you want to start building your smart home these favorite tech gifts are a good place to start.you'll need a smart hub.

A controller that connects to your wi-fi router.

Philips has this hue starter kit that comes with two light bulbs and the bridge.screw them in like any other lightbulb.

An app lets you control brightness and color.

Dim and warm for tv watching, bright blue light to enerergize.you can set them to turn on at night, off in the morning and control them when you're away from home.add other lights to your home and the hue bridge, like this led light strip.

Shape it to fit behind a tv...i like it behind a desk.the hue bridge will help control other devices as well such as switches and outlets.---for home security check out the canary.

This camera is discreet and blends in with other things on the shelf.

Watch live from the canary app.

If there's movement, the canary immediately starts recording...then sends you an alert so you can watch, and if needed, contact police.

It is live video and audio so you're totally aware of what's happening in real time.unlike some surveillance systems the canary doesn't require a subscription or fees.

It'll also monitor the temperature, humidity and air quality.---- these days nothing is more important than an excellent wi- fi router.

As more devices are connecting to the internet in your home, the luma makes sure they are all getting good reception.

You get three routers that provide a surround wifi network.

Rooms in one part of the house get the same great wifi signal as the one where the modem is located.i love how cool these routers look.

No strange looking antennas...just small devices that sit anywhere.you can manage your home's internet connection through an app.

Monitor what your kids are browsing, set time limits, control which sites they can visit.

You'll also be notified of any attempts to log onto your network.there are hundreds of choices to get started with making your home a smart home.

Prices are dropping and you may be surprised at how much you'll enjoy controlling things in your home with a smartphone.

We've come a long way from this.

