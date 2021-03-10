Inside Edition features story on Letchworth deaths from June

Weeks.

3 ((adam/2-sh)) to a follow up now: we told you last month about two rochester men who were indicted in the deaths of two children who fell over a waterfall at letchworth state park in june.

Today ---that story was featured on inside edition right here on channel 8.

34-year-old tyler jennings and 32-year-old chad stanley are both charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of criminally negligent homicide.

The men are accused of disregarding signs and taking five kids to a restricted area of the state park.

Searchers eventually found the bodies of six-year-old preston giangregorio and his nine-year- old brother dylan.

((sot))"you can't go very far in this park and have some reminder of the danger if you get to close.

" the mother said in the interview--she does not blame jennings and stanley.

The two are set to appear in front of a judge again