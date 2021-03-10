Danville City Council meets about violence in the city

Danville went from it's lowest number of homicides on record in 2014 -- to it's record high this year.

Went from it's lowest number of homicides on record in 2014 -- to it's record high this year.

Now police are working with people in the city to find ways to keep that number from rising even more wdbj-7's khiree stewart is in danville with tonight's top story.

"the police chief and city manager met with city council this evening, they said crime has been a big issue this year and they laid out a plan to tackle it."

Danville police represented short- term and long-term strategies to reduce violence.

Police chief philip broadfoot says gang affiliation is the leading factor in most of the homicides.

Short term goals include creating a gang task force,expanding their presense in at-risk neighborhoods, and developing public awareness campaigns.

"what the response from the police department will be in cooperation with city council and the community will be to target those gang members and also to try to establish programs that will prevent them from becoming gang members in the future."

Long-term -- police hope to include reducing poverty and improving property conditions.

The city saw a record low in 2014 with only three homicides.

The increase has many people in danville concerned.

"it's bad how they're killing one another.

Too may people dying.

Mothers crying, father's crying because their child's gone.

I think it's very cold."

Linda jones has spent decades living in danville, and has hopes for the city's efforts.

"i hope they succeed.

These young people are too young to be going out like that.'" "the police chief said there's no word yet on how much the plan will cost.

City council will discuss the ideas and determine how much of it they want to fund.

In danville, khiree stewart, wdbj-7."

Continuing our coverage in