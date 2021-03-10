Dr. Mary Moss and Minister Patsy Wilkerson joined Chad Sabadie on Local 33 News Today to preview a special Prayer Breakfast set for Saturday and the ongoing relief efforts around Baton Rouge.

Following historic flooding back in august, many areas around baton rouge continue to recover.

Joining me now are dr. mary moss and minister patsy wilkerson with louisiana area women in ministry.

Good morning y'all!!

A lot of progress has been made, but how are the recovery efforts going in the eden park area?

This saturday, y'all are hosting a prayer breakfast, please walk us through the details.

And judge john guidry will speak?healing, rebuilding and restoration.

How important is it for all of baton rouge to continue to come together?you also have a fundraiser - the "it takes a village project", what's the overall goal?how can viewers get involved?

How can they donate?what message would you like to spread this holiday season?dr. mary and minister patsy, thank you so much for your time!!we'll have more