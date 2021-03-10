IKEA Grand Opening Preview

Local in memphis!

It's the final countdown!

Not just for christmas ... but for the opening of ikea home furnishings.

Katina: ikea memphis ... opens one week from today.

It's located on ikea way ... off germantown parkway near wolfchase galleria.

Local 24's tish clark ... got a sneak peek inside today.

She joins us live from cordova.

Tish ... you took us inside on november first.

How much different does it look now?

Tish: night and day difference!

It's hard to believe what they've accomplished in a month.

This place...is ready for business... tish clark reporting: joseph roth/nat'l public affairs mgr ikea: "ikea really is a unique shopping experience."

Trisha bevering/ikea memphis store mgr: "since the last time you've been here you can see we've done a lot."

This is how ikea memphis looked during our tour in november... check it out now... what a difference a month makes... trisha bevering/ikea memphis store mgr: "we have built items. we have priced everything.

We've put up lighting.

We've created room settings...trained coworkers...hired and trained everyone."

Only minor details to finish up...before mega giveaways opening week... trisha bevering/ikea memphis store mgr: "it is an ektorp sofa.

It's a $399 sofa for the first 43 customers that are in line.

After that we have 100 poang chairs for the next 100 customers.

We're also giving away soft toys to the first 100 children."

Joseph roth/nat'l public affairs mgr ikea: "we'll have items on thursday to remind folks that we sell bedrooms. the first 43 get a queen size mattress and then on friday it's all about food.

The first 43 get monthly meatball meals for a year."

More than 270- thousand square feet of showrooms, a warehouse, restaurant and bistro, and more.

Joseph roth/nat'l public affairs mgr ikea: "we have the supervised children's play area where you can check in your children, receive a pager, and carry on with your shopping."

There are 45 different room settings which showcase ikea furniture and products.

Ikea reps believe in providing customers with information about each inspiration.

Joseph roth/nat'l public affairs mgr ikea: "we also have some elements of the room settings that are not ikea products.

The paint, the flooring, the tile."

Tish: there's a battle of the bands competition tonight at lafayette's for a chance to win a spot to perform during the grand opening.

Ikea memphis officially opens december 14th.

But people are expected to being lining up for the big grand opening on monday.

Live in cordova tish clark local 24 news.

