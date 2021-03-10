Trial Begins for Charleston Church Killer

David: kolr 10 puts crime in focus now... david: the trial of accused charleston, south carolina church shooter dylann roof is underway.

The 22-year old white man is charged with killing nine black people at the historic emmanuel a-m-e church in june 2015.

Auth orities say he told them he did it because he wanted to start a race war.

Felicia sanders was the first to take the stand.

She survived the shooting but her 26 year old son did not.

She cried as she described watching him take his last breath after he tried to preotect her and the others.

If convicted, roof faces the death