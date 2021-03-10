Father Charged with Capital Murder

Capital murder charges.

Hidalgo county sheriff's investigators have charged eduardo bazan in his daughter's death.

Tuesday the sheriff's office said "he had fallen asleep on top of the infant."

An autopsy performed monday showed the 7 month old... died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

Bazan became ill and is currently hospitalized.

He was arraigned at the hospital and given a one million dollar bond.

A second child living at the home is in child protective custody.

