Drivers confused over new Goleta crosswalk

It is supposed to make crossing the street safer for people, but it's also causing some confusion.

The City of Goleta replaced one of its crosswalks on Hollister Avenue with a newer system.

Tonight... folks in old town are getting used to a new traffic light and crosswalk system..

It's called a 'hawk signal'... .

The price tag... more than 133- thousand dollars .

Newschannel 3's vicky nguyen joins us live from goleta... vicky, you've seen drivers who don't know what to do when the light start flashing..

The hawk system in front of the goleta valley community center replaces the old crosswalk just east of here.

This one has bigger and brighter lights.

Once you activate it..

The lights will signal drivers to stop.

Senior deputy jeff farmer says he has noticed some pedestrians "the other light wasn't working my mom got run over a couple times a month back."

"do you ever see drivers wh don't stop?

Yes.

What do you think about that?

It's bad."

In an effort to curb accidents and fatalities on hollister avenue..

The city of goleta added the hawk signal system.

"it's better because there' more light.

I feel safer now."

The pedestrian activated crosswalk have some fans... "sometimes, cars will randoml screech by and i almost got hit by a car once here.

Some drivers get confused about what to do when the lights start flashing.

"looking at that signal, if it' a solid yellow, that means its' going to be turning red and you need to prepare to stop just like a regular signal.

And if it's red, whether it's flashing or solid, you need to come to a stop."

Senior deputy jeff farmer particpates in quarterly crosswalk enforcements... where officers act as pedestrians crossing the street.

Drivers who don't yield to people walking are ticketed.

"you get firsthand knowledge of how drivers respond whent here'sa pedestrian walking a cross walk, usually they stop."

Senior deputy jeff farmer says he has noticed some pedestrians forgetting to press the button.

There is a cheat sheet for you to use.

Live in goleta, vicky nguyen, newschanel 3 .

