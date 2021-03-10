Drivers confused over new Goleta crosswalk

The City of Goleta replaced one of its crosswalks on Hollister Avenue with a newer system.
It is supposed to make crossing the street safer for people, but it's also causing some confusion.
Tonight... folks in old town are getting used to a new traffic light and crosswalk system..
It's called a 'hawk signal'... .
The price tag... more than 133- thousand dollars .
Newschannel 3's vicky nguyen joins us live from goleta... vicky, you've seen drivers who don't know what to do when the light start flashing..
.
The hawk system in front of the goleta valley community center replaces the old crosswalk just east of here.
.
This one has bigger and brighter lights.
.
Once you activate it..
The lights will signal drivers to stop.
.
Senior deputy jeff farmer says he has noticed some pedestrians "the other light wasn't working my mom got run over a couple times a month back."
"do you ever see drivers wh don't stop?
Yes.
What do you think about that?
It's bad."
.
In an effort to curb accidents and fatalities on hollister avenue..
The city of goleta added the hawk signal system.
"it's better because there' more light.
I feel safer now."
.
The pedestrian activated crosswalk have some fans... "sometimes, cars will randoml screech by and i almost got hit by a car once here.
" .
Some drivers get confused about what to do when the lights start flashing.
"looking at that signal, if it' a solid yellow, that means its' going to be turning red and you need to prepare to stop just like a regular signal.
And if it's red, whether it's flashing or solid, you need to come to a stop."
Senior deputy jeff farmer particpates in quarterly crosswalk enforcements... where officers act as pedestrians crossing the street.
.
Drivers who don't yield to people walking are ticketed.
"you get firsthand knowledge of how drivers respond whent here'sa pedestrian walking a cross walk, usually they stop."
.
Senior deputy jeff farmer says he has noticed some pedestrians forgetting to press the button.
.
There is a cheat sheet for you to use.
.
Live in goleta, vicky nguyen, newschanel 3 .
