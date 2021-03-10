BYU holds off Weber State, 77-66

Sports..

the byu basketball team is in an early season slump..

The cougars have lost 3 of their last 4...headed into their 3rd in-state game of the year... as weber state travels down i- 15 to the marriott center..

Poor cosmo...he's injured...psych...oh cosmo..

T.j.

Haws had a solid game for the cougars...pours in 15 points...3 of them coming right here..

Wildcats playing that tough defense...off the steal..jeremy senglin ahead of the pack..he had a dozen..

Eric mika got off to a slow start...but finished with a bang...knocks down the jumper...byu by 9 at the break..

2nd half...weber state hanging tough...get it down low to zach braxton for the 2-hand throwdown..he had 18 points, 13 boards..

Then when ryan richardson buries the 3...this is a 2- point ball game...can weber do what uvu did a couple weeks ago?

No...great look from nick emery to kyle davis...lays in 2 of his 13 points... then the play of the night...davis with the steal...ahead to haws who lobs it up for mika...just like they used to do at lone peak...26 points for mika...his 4th straight game over 20... then to finish it off...emery with another steal and a breakaway pseudo jam..

Final score 77-66...byu improves to 6-3 on the year...weber state falls to 2-6... 00-06 17-23 rose: "this weber state team had us scoute really well and they made everything really difficult for us.

I told our guys this would be a lot harder game to score than the usc game was."

Mika: "we knew they weren't going to back down.

We knew that even if we got a little bit of a lead on them they were going to keep coming back at us.

They're a good team.

They have good players.

I think we just stuck together.

We stuck with the game plan.

We trust the coaches.

We trusted each other and we just kept playing on attack and then once we started getting some stops