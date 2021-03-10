Drought relief

Good afternoon and thanks for joining us, im alex fisher in for maddie jannsen [a10]kmac water bill-drought sting alex: we begin this afternoon with drought news... the house of representativ es passed a water bill this morning.

It's being called the most significant piece of water legislation in 20 years...and is designed to move more water to the central valley from the sacramento- san joaquin delta.

The "water infrastructur e improvements act," will allow for drought- related drought- related operational changes in the delta over a five-year period.

It's supported by republican congressmen kevin mccarthy and david valadao, and democratic senator dianne feinstein.

David valadao/republica n congressman: "i think that this legislation makes a lot of sense and i would love to see some more support.

I am thankful for all the support i do have across the aisle, but i'm hopeful for more and look forward to this again...and i yield back."

The bill will do three things: ---it tells the fishery agencies that call the shots on water exports, to operate in a more lenient manner when it comes to water flows.

---allow for the diversion and capture of more excess water during wet years.

---and force regulators to collaborate with public water agencies south of the delta in considering new science on other factors, such as predatory fish and water treatment effluent that also threaten the endangered smelt and salmon fish species.

