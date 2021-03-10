Holiday Budgeting - MoneyWise

C1 3 breaking the bank.

But what rules are good ones to follow?

Here to give us some great tips is our friend jennifer hunter from money wise.

Thanks for being here jennifer.

When making a budget, decide what you will spend on each person before going shopping.

If possible, talk with family members and friends to set a spending limit that everyone can spend on each gift.

Winter holidays often cost the most money, and several parents use this time to purchase more expensive gifts.

Many expensive gifts, such as electronics, can also be purchased with warranties that cost extra money.

Be careful when purchasing these warranties.

Do not assume that they are worth the added cost.

Think about how often you will use the item, the age of the person who will be using it, and the situations in which it will be used to determine if the warranty is a smart purchase.

Considering setting up new holiday traditions that cost less.

For example, some families or friend groups use "secret santa," where each person draws a name randomly so that each person receives a gift and each person only buys a gift for one person consider spending time together rather than gift-giving.

Other ideas include a nice dinner out or playing games as a group.

If you will be mailing items, be sure to check the variety of mailing and postage options before selecting a method.

For example, the u.s. postal service offers flat rate boxes that ship for set rate regardless of the weight.

However, these boxes may not be appropriate if your item is larger yet lightweight.

Compare options keeping in mind where the item is going and whether the item is fragile.

