An important aspect for many runners in the lead-up to the marathon on Feb.

This morning -- those in the midst of traing show us another important aspect to their success on february 19 -- yoga: nats it's before sunrise.

While many of you are barely waking up -- nats these runners have already finished up an hour-long run through the upper valley.

Nats now, they are stretching it out.

"it's always best to stretch or do yoga poses, postures, when muscles are warm, as opposed to when they're cold."

Gretchen mcelroy has bee running for 30 years -- and is a certified yoga instructor.

Nats she knows firsthand how the two work together.

5.39 the yoga of running helps create balance within your body.

5.46 think it's very important for injury prevention and longevity of running.

8.41 you want to keep your muscles supple, keep yourself well balanced.

8.46 especially if you're traing to run more than 26 miles in a matter of hours.

It's not too late to begin training for the el paso marathon.

In fact, tonight -- organizers with the 'springfoot' marathon are hosting a sign-up event at 1914 lounge in the union plaza.

They'll be there from 5:30 to 7:30.

