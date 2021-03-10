What You Can Do To Stay Healthy During The Holiday Season!

Fitness coach Whitney Harris came on GMU to talk about how you can stay healthy during the holiday season.

>> staying health yoi during the holidays doesn't have to be difficult.

Fitness coach whitney harris is here to show us some healthy snacks.

As a reporter, i worked so many years where we were out covering who knows what for who knows how many hours.

So if we didn't have healthy snacks with us, we didn't eat >> and there's hardly a place you can go in utah anymore without seeing your face.

>> i don't believe that for a minute.

>> hardly a place i go that i don't see brian's face.

>> let's get back to the snacks.

That's what everybody wants to know about.

Why is that so important?

>> life is just -- there's rarely a dull moment.

>> sure.

>> it's so busy.

Somehow they holidays things find a way to ramp up more.

People find themselves going to bed stressed out.

They have this long to-do list.

They wake up first thing in the morning and check it off.

Before they know it,edit's mid-afternoon and they're familiarished.

So you reach for something that's quick and easy which is likely fast food or something on the shelf that's been there for a long time with the artificial preserves.

So we have some raw almonds here.

And people are afraid of them because they're so high in fat, but in moderation they give you prolonged, sustained energy.

>> ok.

We have nuts.

>> yes.

>> fruit.

>> berries.

Berries are great.

They have less sugar than most fruits but will qench your sweet -- quench sweet tooth.

But packed with great energy, lots of natural vitamins.

Oant oxidants to keep you from getting sick as well.

If that doesn't do the trick, measure literally a quart cup of granola and that should do it for you.

You're not going totally left.

>> what is this doing here?

>> you're ruining the whole thing.

We're getting there.

That's part of the bark.

>> all right.

>> so yogurt first.

>> greek yogurt.

It's a great meal, in and of itself.

Well balanced macro-nutrient wise.

Low in fat, high in protein.

>> you have some explaining to do with this chocolate.

>> we're getting there.

We're going to make some greek yogurt bark this morning.

This is what it looks like.

This is for the people that can't do just berries and granola.

You can make a healthy twist on this, if you like these squares.

The peppermint bark.

But i can handle just one and leave the rest in the package.

>> instead of doing that, make your own version with greek yogurt and the berries.

It's called your delicious berry bark.

>> berry bark.

So two cups -- this is four cups.

Here.

So your two cups.

Do you have time to mix it up?

>> sure.

>> we may not have time to finish, but we can mix.

>> so two cups of greek yogurt.

And then a quarter cup of hopefully all natural maple syrup.

>> canadian.

>> i licked that yogurt off.

>> you're not the only one eating this morning.

>> you might want to reach for one of these.

A quarter cup.

That's maple syrup.

>> put those in.

No -- >> that's your sweet.

>> any other ingredients here?

>> no.

That's it.

>> and put it in the oven?

>> no!

We're not baking yogurt.

You mix this up and spread it on parchment paper-lined cookie sheet.

>> it hard he ebb -- hardens on its own?

>> no.

We'll freeze it.

>> so we need this here.

>> if you want the recipe to make this on your own, we'll have it on our website, good4utah.com.

Whitney harris is a fitness coach.

If i touch this, i can see why it's cold.

I'm not a chef.

I need your help.

>> you should taste it.

>> we should.

If people want to find you to be able to get a taste of what you do, where do they find you, whitney?

>> i'm online.

>> easy to find.

Snacks are delicious.

You'll love them.