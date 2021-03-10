Good Morning El Paso: Holiday safety tips

Decorations up this holiday season-- listen up.

The el paso fire department is warning about how to keep your home safe.

Good morning el paso's denise olivas is live with the story ... denise?

The el paso fire department say one of its biggest concerns are christmas trees-- including fresh cut ones.

Officials say they are responsible for an estimated 200 fires every year during this season.

The el paso fire department put together this video to show the do's and dont's.

If you have a live tree-- make sure you water it regularly- they tend to catch fire faster if they are not watered.

As soon as the holiday season is over-- el paso fire recommends that you take it out of your house immediately and to a recycling center.

The number of house fires skyrockets when it comes to decorations you use.

Officials say every year about 800 fires are caused by lighting and decor nationwide.

Nearly half of those fires are because decorations are too close to a heat source.

Fire officials suggest using flameless candles that are battery-operated.

"the three days of the year tha have the most candle fires are christmas new year and christmas eve and we are just upon that season now" lt.

Scher-fl says those fires are typically caused by unattended candles.

You might want to take a deep breath