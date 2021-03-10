Tirath Singh Rawat elected new CM of Uttarakhand

After the current political crisis in Uttarakhand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will discuss its new Chief Minister face in the legislative party meeting on March 10.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and several other party leaders arrived at party office to attend the meeting.

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya on March 09.

While speaking to ANI, Lok Sabha MP of BJP, Ajay Bhatt spoke on being asked if he is in the race for Uttarakhand CM post or not.

Bhatt said, "I have done all the jobs assigned to me to benefit the people of the state and my party.

I am not part of any race."