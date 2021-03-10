Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team Hero Film

The Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team has revealed to the world its 2021 Formula One World Championship competitor, the new AMR21, in a virtual live event.

One of the most anticipated Formula One car launches in recent years took place in The Vault, an immersive virtual experience that played host to the historic moment when Aston Martin unveiled its first Grand Prix car since the DBR5 which was raced by Roy Salvadori and Maurice Trintignant in the 1960 British Grand Prix.

The AMR21 was revealed in a striking green livery in recognition of the brand’s traditional racing colours, carrying prominent branding from title partner, Cognizant, the IT giant helping lead the team’s digital transformation journey towards future success.