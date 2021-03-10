BLM Resource Advisors Meet in Grand Junction

His brother, thomas, have been charged more than 70- percent of the land in mesa county is ápublic land, managed by federal agencies... one agency -- the "bureau of land management" -- brought together members of their department and citizens from the western slope, to discuss how public lands are managed... news channel five reporter brandon thompson attended the meeting... and he joins us now live from the studio ... and brandon, what was the focus of this meeting?

Jorma, amber the b-l-m is one of the áfew agencies that actually ámakes money for the federal government-- this is through oil and gas leases, some use fees, but with that in flow of cash, the agency feels the public has a right to know how those dollars trickle down to area like here in grand junction... <between biking and hiking "we're a multiple use agency so the blm does all kind of things" and digging for oil, gas and coal, there's a lot that can happen on blm land "the blm northwest rac meetings are critical.

When i think of our industry, the natural gas industry, we provide almost 75% of the revenue the blm receives each year and we want to make sure our voice is hear, but it's not just ours.

This is a platform for everyone to have their voice heard.

With representative s from multiple agencies and multiple industries, the resource advisory committee looks to maximize all areas of what's brought in.

"the blm makes far more money than what we cost the u.s government and that's mostly due to the mineral leasing."

Officials say its the second largest contributor to the federal budget.

The blm lands drive 5.4 billion dollars into colorado's economy, 4.6 billion of that is from the extraction of oil, gas and coal.

A little more than half a billion comes from recreation.

"big picture what we're looking at with the thompson divide or the roan plateau is we're trying to find that balance between energy development where it makes sense, but also providing for the other multiple uses, so weather its recreation, protection of special resources."

The blm manages 46% of the land in mesa county so finding that balance starts