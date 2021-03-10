Lady Bears Gear Up For Homestand

The lady bears road journey to start the year is now over.

Last night missouri state fell at oral roberts 78 to 56.

Making that the lady bears third straight loss.

Liza fruendt led the lady bears with 12 points in last nights game against the golden eagles.

While rachel swartz and aubrey buckley added ten.

Missouri state is now two and six on the year..

And... have only played one home game in their eight so far.

But the lady bears next six contests are at jqh arena.

Where the team hopes they can find their way before they start conference play at the end of the month.

Liza fruendt: "we don't really have a strong identity.

Strong persona right now.

We are not walking on the court thinking we are about to beat you, you know.

It is what it is.

I think after last night that will change.

I think we are ready to move forward and make changes and get some wins," said liza fruendt.

Danielle gitzen: "it's a little frustrating losing but like i said before i'd rather be playing tough teams and learning from our games, rather than blowing teams out of the water.

I think it will be helpful in the end of the season," said danielle gitzen.